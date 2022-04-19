Rob Halford to Share ‘Heavy Metal Scriptures’ in ‘Biblical’ Book

Rob Halford apparently has a lot to say. The Metal God published his memoir, Confess, in late 2020, and now he's announced a second book titled Biblical: Rob Halford's Heavy Metal Scriptures, to be released on Nov. 1.

The Judas Priest singer wrote Biblical in collaboration with Ian Gittins, who also co-authored the singer's first book and Nikki Sixx's The Heroin Diaries. Whereas Confess found Halford delivering a candid narrative of his life, Biblical will see him offering his opinions and anecdotes on all elements of the rock 'n' roll lifestyle, including touring, tattoos, drugs, devil horns and more.

Biblical: Rob Halford's Heavy Metal Scriptures is available for preorder now.

"After my penitence with Confess, it's time for me to be Biblical and take our congregation through all the ins and out and ups and downs of what it takes to make the life of the Metal God," Halford said in a statement. "So get comfy in your pew and prepare for the light of revelations by becoming Biblical!"

Halford emphasized the importance of honesty and transparency while talking to UCR about the process of writing Confess in 2019. "There's no point in putting a book together if you don't have full disclosure, in my opinion," he said. "Since I've been clean and sober, I've probably been more honest and truthful about myself than I ever have been. You only get a chance to do it once and do it properly.”

Judas Priest are currently between legs of their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour, which hits Europe starting in May. The metal pioneers are also nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022, following nominations in 2018 and 2020.