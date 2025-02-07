Rik Emmett Triumphs Over Food Poisoning and Announces New Album

Triumph's Rik Emmett revealed that he was recently hospitalized with a nasty case of food poisoning.

Luckily, the guitarist was able to fight the good fight and fully recover.

"I can cross off 'Ambulance Ride to Emergency' from my bucket list," Emmet revealed in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon. "Who knew that food poisoning could start with vertigo so bad one imagines they are having a stroke?"

After spending eight hours in the emergency room tethered to a mobile IV dolly - never surrendering, of course - Emmett says the experience was humbling: "You'll gain all kinds of perspective for humility and gratitude, as you witness folks having far, far worse days than yourself."

Rik Emmett Announces New Album

Happily, Emmett reports that he was able to recover in time to get home for a hot cup of late night tea. Which is good because he's got a new album named Ten Telecaster Tales to promote.

The all-instrumental Ten Telecaster Tales will be released on March 1. It is currently being offered in an extremely limited edition of 200 copies, and comes inside a book that includes what is described as "the most comprehensive attempt at liner notes in the history of electric instrumental fingerstyle guitar albums."

He will also perform two sold-out shows at the Redwood Theatre in Toronto on April 10th and 11th. The concert will feature a complete performance of the Ten Telecaster Tales album, after which he will be joined by his longtime collaborator Dave Dunlop "for some old Troubs duo favorites and Triumph tunes."