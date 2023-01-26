Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour

Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."

Wakeman's set will consist of music from across his career arranged for grand piano. It will include work from his early days as a session musician on tracks such as David Bowie's "Life on Mars?" as well as music from Wakeman's career with Yes and selections from his solo catalog and "quirky covers" of songs by bands like the Beatles.

You can see a complete list of concert dates below. Additional dates will follow. (More information can be found on Wakeman's website.)

Unlike his previous solo tours, Wakeman plans to bring a few electronic keyboards in addition to the grand piano setup, which he says "will give me the opportunity to vary the set list."

Wakeman is also scheduled to release his latest album, A Gallery of the Imagination, on Feb. 24.

An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories

March 15 - ​ Phoenixville, PA @​ Colonial Theatre​

March 17 - ​ Fort Lauderdale, FL​ Amaturo Theater @ Broward County​ 70’s Rock & Romance Cruise

March 25 -​ Clearwater, FL ​Capital Theatre @ ​Ruth Eckerd Hall​

March 27 -​ Atlanta, GA @​ Variety Playhouse​

March 30​ - Bethlehem, PA @​ Wind Creek Events Center ​

March 31 -​ Atlantic City, NJ @​ Sound Waves Theater, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino​

April 1 -​ Montclair, NJ​ @ Wellmont Theater​

April 3 -​ Red Bank, NJ​ @ The Vogel, Count Basie Theatre​

April 4 -​ Ridgefield, CT @​ Ridgefield Playhouse​

April 5​ - Huntington, NY @​ The Paramount​

April 6​​ - New York, NY @​ City Winery​​

April 9 -​ Derry, NH​ @ ​Tupelo Music Hall ​