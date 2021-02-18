In a performance video shared exclusively with UCR, former Poco member Richie Furay delivers a medley of the band’s classic songs.

The footage comes from 50th Anniversary Return to the Troubadour, Furay’s upcoming double album and concert film. Over 11 minutes, the rocker churns through upbeat renditions of “Just In Case It Happens, Yes Indeed,” “Grand Junction” and “Consequently, So Long,” three tracks from Poco’s 1969 debut album, Pickin' Up the Pieces.

You can watch Furay’s medley performance in the video below.

The Troubadour concert marked something of a homecoming for the artist. The venue was an important launching point for Poco in the late '60s following the breakup of Furay’s previous group, Buffalo Springfield.

“Jimmy Messina and I were planning our next move in putting together another group that would be a rock 'n' roll band with country influences,” Furay explains to UCR. “Once we had the lineup (George Grantham, Randy Meisner and Rusty Young) complete, we began working at the Troubadour, using it for rehearsals in the afternoon and performing there at night. It was at the Troubadour where the interest in the Los Angeles music circle really took hold, as people were hearing the sound we were creating as being something fresh and new.”

These Troubadour performances attracted many fellow musicians. Artists such as Jackson Browne, Gram Parsons, Linda Ronstadt, and future Eagles Glenn Frey and Don Henley were among those who came out to watch Poco play.

“It was an exciting time,” Furay admits. “L.A. and the Laurel Canyon community afforded us the privilege of creating a new sound that would continue on and become popular for years as other groups began to use what we were doing as their template.”

50th Anniversary Return to the Troubadour recaptures some of that magic, delivering a double album featuring two distinctive live sets. The first, titled Still DeLIVEerin’ includes Buffalo Springfield songs, Poco tunes and selections of his Furay’s solo work. The second part, DeLIVErin’ Again, is a front-to-back performance of Poco’s classic 1971 live LP DeLIVErin', along with the band's 1972 song “A Good Feelin’ to Know,” featuring Timothy B. Schmit on vocals.

Both the double album and the DVD are available for pre-order now.