Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Selling $15M Hampton Home

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has put his expansive waterfront home in the Hamptons up for sale for $15 million.

You can see dozens of photos of the Montauk, N.Y., home below.

The two-lot, four-acre property features a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom 4,750-square-foot main home and a guest cottage that adds two additional bedrooms and two more bathrooms. The yard features an organic garden, a limestone-capped saltwater pool, a zip line and an outdoor movie theater.

According to Variety, Smith purchased the house in 2005 for $2.45 million. Jennifer Landey of Sotheby's International Realty-Bridgehampton Brokerage holds the listing for the home's sale.

Smith joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988, and has played on every one of the band's albums since 1989's Mother's Milk. In 2008, he joined Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony and Joe Satriani in Chickenfoot, appearing on both of the band's albums.

He also recently played drums on Ozzy Osbourne's latest album, Ordinary Man, forming an all-star rhythm section alongside Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

Last December, the Red Hot Chili Peppers confirmed that guitarist John Frusciante had returned for a third stint with the band; the following month, Smith revealed the group was working on a new record.