The couple killed in a fiery crash Wednesday on the Rainbow Bridge at the U.S.-Canada border, which immediately sparked fears of a terrorist attack, were apparently planning to attend a Kiss concert in Canada, according to law enforcement.

Law enforcement told CNN that the New York couple had plans to attend Kiss’ farewell concert in Ottawa, but when the concert was canceled due to guitarist Paul Stanley recovering from the flu, the man is believed to have gone to a casino in the U.S. instead.

The deadly crash happened sometime after the couple left the casino, sources told CNN.

According to law enforcement, the couple, who have not been identified, were traveling at a high speed in a 2022 Bentley when the vehicle hit a curb, then a guardrail and was sent airborne into the secondary screening area of Rainbow Bridge.

A Border Patrol agent suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

It’s still unclear what caused the crash and whether it was intentional or accidental, with investigators looking at the possibility that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency, according to an Independent report.

The crash initially sparked fears of a terrorist attack and prompted Canadian and New York officials to briefly shut all border bridges between the U.S. and Canada and ground planes at nearby Buffalo Airport.

Kiss are in the final stages of their End of the Road farewell tour, which is set to conclude on Dec. 2 at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.