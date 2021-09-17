Roger Taylor Has a Theory on Why There’s Been No New Queen Music

Roger Taylor is speculating on why the remaining members of Queen are so reluctant to make new music.

The drummer says lifelong colleague Brian May appears to have given up on a song they were collaborating on with singer Adam Lambert, as he shared his own thoughts on the idea of a sequel to their Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The trio had started work on a track together earlier this year, before things broke down: “It was a song that we'd tried to adapt that had come from a friend," May reported in February. "It had the makings of being a great song, but we couldn't crack it. We couldn't get there.”

Taylor now says "Brian suddenly lost interest and I don’t really know why," in a new interview with Mojo. "We started it in Nashville when we were all quite tired. We couldn’t decide on a title and the lyric felt a little too negative for Queen, maybe. But it was pretty damn good, and I hope it comes to light."

Asked about the possibility of a follow-up to Bohemian Rhapsody, Taylor said: “My feeling is that one biopic’s probably enough, but I’d be daft to rule it out. If someone can come up with a wonderful script that has a glimmer of truth about it, we’ll see.”

That led to his comments about being cautious with Queen's recorded output. “[I]n a way we’re our own hard act to follow,” Taylor said, “and we don’t want to risk doing anything that isn’t going to be great. Maybe that’s one of the things that keeps us out of the studio these days.”

Taylor is now poised to release new solo album, Outsider, on Oct. 1.

