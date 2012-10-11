Queen’s Brian May Says Freddie Mercury Biopic Is ‘On Course’

Few rockers have lived a life as deserving of a biopic as Queen's Freddie Mercury. Apparently, people in Hollywood agree, because yesterday (Oct. 10) guitarist Brian May spilled the news that such a film is in the works.

On his website, May confirmed that plans are underway for a movie starring Sacha Baron Cohen, the creator and star of 'Da Ali G Show' and 'Borat,' as Mercury to begin filming next spring, with a release coming a year later. May's post was as follows:

Ah … I promised news of yesterday's Queen band meeting. Well, it was just Roger and Jim Beach and myself … we are a small cottage industry !! Our main agenda was the Freddie film … which, I'm happy to tell you, is on course. Much of our discussion was about contractual things … it's pretty complex …. and determining who is responsible for what. The pieces are all falling into place, though we are now on a slightly later schedule - filming is now scheduled to start in the Spring, with Sacha Baron Cohen playing Freddie. The film should be ready for release early in 2014.

As much as Baron Cohen, known for playing flamboyant characters, can probably do a very credible job playing the late singer, there is the issue of his height. Baron Cohen is listed at 6'3", a good six inches taller than the 5'9" Mercury. Still, it does make us wonder who will play the other members of the band.