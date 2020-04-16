‘Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince': Photos, Set List

The Foo Fighters, Beck and Susanna Hoffs highlight an impressive list of artists whose tributes to Prince will air on a nationally televised concert special next week.

You can see photos and the complete set list from Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince below. The two-hour show special, which was taped in January, airs Tuesday, April 21 at 9PM EST and PST on CBS.

With Prince's longtime collaborator Sheila E. serving as bandleader throughout, a wide range of stars from different musical generations and genres share their interpretations of some of his most beloved songs. Highlights include Mavis Staples and the Revolution's gorgeous "Purple Rain," St. Vincent's icy cool performance of "Controversy," Earth Wind and Fire's reverent "Adore" and Beck's joyous "Raspberry Beret."

Common adds his own rap to 1987's politically charged "Sign O' the Times," and Bangles singer Susanna Hoffs teams up with Coldplay's Chris Martin for a melancholy, piano-based version of "Manic Monday." Longtime collaborators Sheila E. and the Time each get extended chances to shine with three-song medleys dominated by songs Prince wrote for them.

Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince Set List:

H.E.R. and Gary Clark, Jr., "Let's Go Crazy"

Miguel, "I Would Die 4 U"

St. Vincent, "Controversy"

John Legend, "Nothing Compares 2 U"

Juanes, "1999"

H.E.R., "The Beautiful Ones"

Usher, "Little Red Corvette," "When Doves Cry" and "Kiss"

Chris Martin and Susanna Hoffs, "Manic Monday"

The Time, "Jungle Love," Cool" and "the Bird"

Foo Fighters, "Darling Nikki"

Earth Wind and Fire, "Adore"

Common, "Sign O' the Times"

Beck, "Raspberry Beret"

Gary Clark, Jr., "The Cross"

Sheila E., "America," "Free" and "The Glamorous Life"

Princess, "Delirious"

Mavis Staples and the Revolution, "Purple Rain"

Everybody, "Baby I'm a Star"