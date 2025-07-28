Representatives for Phil Collins have shut down the online rumor that the singer is in hospice care.

His reps did say that Collins is currently in the hospital recovering from knee surgery, according to a statement provided to The Independent.

While it's not clear what specifically caused the rumor of hospice care to surface on social media, Collins has been candid about his health recently.

"I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens," he told Mojo last month. "But I'm not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I've been sick, I mean very sick..."

Phil Collins' Recent Health Issues and Inability to Drum

Collins' struggles with his health date back to Genesis’ 2007 reunion tour, when he dislocated a vertebrae in his neck and suffered nerve damage as a result. In the years that followed, he underwent multiple spinal surgeries.

Another reunion came to fruition in 2021, the Last Domino? tour, where Collins was able to sing, though he was replaced by his son Nic Collins on the drums. The elder Collins said back then that he could "barely hold a stick" and that it was “very frustrating because I'd love to be playing."

In a 2024 documentary about Collins, the drummer could be seen sitting down at a kit for the first time in several years.

"If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks again, I will have a crack at it," he said in the film. "I just feel like I've used up my air miles."