Top 10 Peter Criss Kiss Songs 

3

Perhaps no song (aside from the one you won't be surprised to find in the No. 1 spot) has been more closely associated with Peter Criss over the years than this jaunty acoustic folk song composed by Paul Stanley – originally with none other than Rod Stewart in mind. But he wisely kept it for Kiss instead, handing it off for the Catman to sing as the first single from Rock and Roll Over. This decision no doubt contributed to taking "Hard Luck Woman" (later covered by Garth Brooks) into the U.S. Top 20 and numerous international charts.