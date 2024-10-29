Paul Stanley Defends Kiss’ Groupies: ‘Nobody Got Hurt’

Paul Stanley has defended Kiss’ well-chronicled history with groupies, describing the relationships as “wholesome” flings in which “nobody got hurt.”

“I don't think we promoted ourselves for what was going on backstage or at hotels,” the singer explained during an appearance on the Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast. “It just was common knowledge. I mean, people were just seeing what was going on. And it was terrific. What a great, great life. It's everything that people imagine it to be and more.”

Stanley went on to note that Kiss’ connection with their groupies went beyond sex.

“The interesting thing was for all the girls, groupies, young women, whatever they were, it was really kind of, no pun intended, wholesome,” he declared. “They were there because they loved music. And they would travel with you. They would do your laundry. You'd go to the movies with them. There was nothing tawdry about it. It was companionship. And they loved music. And I loved them. So it was a good tradeoff.”

Kiss' Groupies 'Never Walked Away Feeling Disrespected'

During the conversation on groupies, Stanley was asked who “takes the cake” between he and his bandmate, Gene Simmons. “It depends on what you consider cake,” the frontman replied, eliciting howls of laughter from Steve-O and his co-host (Stanley declined a chance to elaborate on who slept with more women).

When the Jackass star suggested that is was more honest to have a one-night stand than pretend a relationship could ever become something more, Stanley noted that “different circumstances call for different behavior.”

“The women who would come to shows weren't coming there to be courted,” the frontman explained. “You have tonight and we all know that. You know that and I know that. And it was very simple. And nobody got hurt. Nobody ever walked away feeling disrespected or diminished.”

According to the singer, Kiss and their groupies had an unspoken understanding that kept everything carefree and fun.

“We were very upfront and they were very upfront. They were there for a certain reason. So I don't think anybody was deceiving anybody,” the rocker remarked. “And that's why it was so much fun because it was uncomplicated. You know, whatever your relationship is with anybody, hopefully it's uncomplicated, whether it's somebody you're involved with for a night or for a lifetime.”