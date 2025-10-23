Paul Rodgers has shared an update in regards to whether or not Bad Company will perform at their upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

"Well, we may well," he recently told Rolling Stone. "We'll see how we go."

Rolling Stone followed up by asking if Rodgers even wants to perform.

"Well, they want us to, and I may," he replied. "I haven't decided what songs to sing at this point in time. But it could be 'Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy."

He continued: "I'm a little bit nervous. If we've got to make a speech, I'll be quite honest, I'm not used to really making speeches of any nature, but I'll be ok."

Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke also recently spoke about the odds of his band performing.

"I don't know. I know that we've been approached to play a couple of songs," he explained to Defenders of the Faith. "I've spoken with Paul. Paul's health, as you know, is not good, but I think...I'm crossing my fingers that we will be able to play at least one song. I don't know what it is yet, and I don't even know who's gonna be inducting us yet."

Paul Rodgers Doesn't Miss Touring

In the same Rolling Stone interview, Rodgers' wife Cynthia Kereluk noted that he may perform at an event next year in 2026: "On March 2nd, the Adopt the Arts program, founded by Jane Lynch and Matt Sorum, they're going to be honoring Paul in Palm Springs and also Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath. There'll be an all-star band. So perhaps that might be another performance."

But for Rodgers, who has spent the last few years recovering from multiple strokes, stepping away from touring has been a good thing.

"I hate to complain about it because it was a great time during its time, but I had enough travel," he said. "It got to the point where travel was more onerous than the joy I was getting from it. All those security queues and you get tighter and less and less space, more and more security. I just was like, 'No, I'm good.' I'm glad to be home. When I set out, I set out to survive, number one, to find peace of mind number two, and to make music while I did that. And that's what I'll continue doing. But I'll do it from home. I do miss the crew and the camaraderie."

Bad Company will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles.