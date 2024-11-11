Ex-Iron Maiden Frontman Paul Di’Anno’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno's cause of death has been revealed.

"Dear fans and friends, we have received permission from Paul's family to bring you the news of Paul's cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received," according to an official statement. "His sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed the following: 'Basically he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop.' Paul's death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace."

Di'Anno died in October. He was 66.

The statement was accompanied by a photo of Di'Anno's friends and family, who gathered last Thursday for a tribute concert in London: "This weekend, an In Memoriam show was held at Underworld Camden, where many of Paul's fans, friends, colleagues and family members came. With a magnificent musical set, his musical colleagues said a worthy farewell to their friend."

Di'Anno fronted Iron Maiden during a seminal period as they wrote, recorded and toured behind their first two studio projects, 1980's Iron Maiden and 1981's Killers.

"The two albums I made with the band were pivotal [to the metal genre]," Di'Anno argued in 2020. "Later on in my life when I met Metallica, Pantera and Sepultura and they told me that those albums were what got them into music, it made me incredibly proud."

