Why Ozzy Osbourne ‘Never Felt Comfortable’ Being Labeled ‘Metal’

Ozzy Osbourne may be regarded as one of metal’s pioneers, but the singer admits he’s never been happy with the genre’s label.

“Well, I’ve never felt comfortable about that title that they put on me – ‘metal,’” the long-time Black Sabbath frontman explained to Spin. “Because Ozzy Osbourne plays heavy, but the bands that are [considered metal] are really heavy, and we’re all put in the same category.”

He further detailed how being saddled with the metal label affected his musical approach.

“When you get pigeonholed with a certain [genre], it can be very difficult to do something a bit lighter or an acoustic track or whatever you want to do,” Osbourne noted. “Back in the day, it was always just rock music. It’s still just rock music.”

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals the One Goal He’d Still Like to Achieve

Osbourne’s legacy has long been cemented, and he has plenty of awards and achievements to back his iconic status. Most recently, the singer took home a pair of Grammys for his 2022 album Patient Number 9.

“I’ve had one of the most amazing careers any artist can ever have,” Osbourne declared, before admitting he’s never been comfortable accepting accolades. “I’m not very good at receiving awards. I didn’t start off [trying to get awards]. I think I was nominated for four or five [Grammys] this year and won two. It’s a nice little touch at the end of the day, I suppose. It’s something to leave my kids.”

Still, there’s one achievement Osbourne admitted he’d like to check off his bucket list.

“I still want to see an Ozzy Osbourne No. 1 album,” he admitted, before adding, “I’ve got no complaints.”