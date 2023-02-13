Noel Gallagher Announces Co-Headlining Tour With Garbage

Noel Gallagher has announced a co-headlining tour of North America with Garbage.

Gallagher's High Flying Birds will kick things off on June 2 in Auburn, Wash., followed by appearances in Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, New York City and other cities. The tour will conclude on July 15 in Boston. In addition to Garbage, Canadian rock band Metric will also appear on the bill.

You can see the list of tour dates below.

The Oasis founder will also release his fourth album with the High Flying Birds, Council Skies, on June 2. “It's going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be," Gallagher said of the LP when it was announced. "That’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that."

Tickets for the North American tour go on sale Friday. More information can be found on Gallagher's website.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2023 North American Tour

June 2 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^*

June 3 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^*

June 6 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^*

June 7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^*

June 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^*

June 10 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*

June 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^*

June 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^*

June 15 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver ^*

June 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^*

June 18 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^*

June 21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^*

June 22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*

June 25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater ^*

June 27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^*

June 28 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field ^*

June 29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^*

July 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^*

July 3 – Toronto, OH @ Budweiser Stage ^

July 6 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^*

July 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^*

July 10 – New York, NY @ SummerStage ^*

July 13 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^*

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^*

July 15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*

^ = w/ Garbage

* = w/ Metric