Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Announces Farewell Tour

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has announced their All the Good Times farewell tour.

The trek kicks off March 21 in Bowling Green, Kentucky and winds its way across the country. The run is currently scheduled to end Sept. 14 in Kansas City, Missouri, however a press release noted that further dates will be announced later.

“‘All The Good Times’ perfectly describes our career,” said the band via statement. “Playing our music for Dirt Band fans all over the world has been an incredible experience for us. The most important part of that has been the connection to our audience—that beautiful communal give and take is like nothing else. That's the very spirit we'll be celebrating as we head into our farewell tour. We’re really looking forward to seeing you folks. Good times will be had by all!”

The tour includes performances with Hank Williams Jr. and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit. See the full list of announced farewell dates below.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Has Toured for Nearly 60 Years

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band originally formed in 1966 and quickly spawned a following. Blending country and folk rock, the group -- led by singer-guitarist Jeff Hanna -- scored hits in the '60s and early '70s with such classic tunes as "Mr. Bojangles," "Buy for Me the Rain" and "Jambalaya (On the Bayou)."

In the '80s, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band lent heavier into its country elements to great success. Between 1983 and 1989, the group landed an impressive 16 singles in the Top 10 of Billboard's country chart.

Across nearly 60 years, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's lineup has seen constant turnover (including briefly featuring Jackson Browne). Hanna and drummer Jimmy Fadden are the only members to stay in the group throughout its entire existence.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, All the Good Times Farewell Tour Dates

March 21 – Bowling Green, Ky. @ SKyPAC

March 22 – Bloomington, Ill. @ Bloomington Center For The Performing Arts

March 23 – Mount Vernon, Ky. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

March 24 – Marietta, Ohio @ Peoples Bank Theatre

March 28 – Odessa, Texas @ The Ector Theatre

March 29 – Abilene, Texas @ Outlaws and Legends Music Festival

March 30 – Houston, Texas @ Arena Theatre

April 25 – Shreveport, La. @ The Strand Theatre

April 28 – Oxford, Ala. @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

May 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre

May 10 – Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino

May 11 – Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino

May 12 – Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre

May 17 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 18 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 19 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre

June 21 – Mankato, Minn. @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

June 22 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre

June 23 – Bayfield, Wis. @ Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

June 27 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Alliance Center

June 28 – Mahnomen, Minn. @ Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center

June 29 – Bismarck, N.D. @ Belle Mehus Auditorium

June 30 – Dauphin, Canada @ Dauphin's Countryfest

July 11 – Mayetta, Kan. - Prairie Band Casino & Resort @ Great Lakes Ballroom

July 12 – Jefferson City, Mo. @ Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater

July 13 – Newkirk, Okla. @ 7 Clans First Council Casino

July 25 – Lubbock, Texas @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

July 26 – New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater

July 27 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Bass Performance Hall

July 28 - Amarillo, Texas @ Globe-News Center For The Performing Arts

Sept. 14 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center