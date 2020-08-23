Revamped Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ Song Highlights ‘The Batman’ Trailer

A revamped version of Nirvana's brooding song "Something in the Way" appears in the newly released teaser for The Batman, the upcoming franchise reboot starring Robert Pattinson.

In its original form — closing out the grunge band's signature LP, 1991's Nevermind — the stark song features Kurt Cobain softly singing over acoustic guitar, a quiet rhythm section and guest cello. The new arrangement is massive — adding piano, pounding percussion, dollops of reverb and orchestral flourishes over the frontman's strumming.

The clip premiered Saturday during a panel for DC Fandome. Watch below.

"Something in the Way," which the band also performed for their 1994 live LP, MTV Unplugged in New York, finds Cobain singing bleak lines like, "Underneath the bridge, the tarp has sprung a leak / And the animals I've trapped have all become my pets." He told Michael Azzerad in the 1993 book, Come As You Are: The Story of Nirvana, that the song is an exaggerated "fantasy" of his time living under a bridge in Aberdeen, Wash.

“That was like if I was living under the bridge and I was dying of A.I.D.S., if I was sick and I couldn’t move and I was a total street person," he said. "That was kind of the fantasy of it.”

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, is currently set for release in October 2021. Michael Giacchino composed the score, and the cast also features Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.