Neil Peart to Be Honored With Tribute in His Hometown

Rush drummer Neil Peart will be honored in his hometown with "A Night for Neil," which will be held on May 16 at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario.

Organizers will bring together musicians, speakers and production professionals to pay tribute to Peart, who died on Jan. 7. A full list of participants will be announced in the future. The night will benefit Overtime Angels, St. Catharines Hospital and Walker Cancer Centre, the Juravinski Hospital & Cancer Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, Ontario.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10AM ET at Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale for those who have a code through Overtime Angels. To learn more about the event, visit the Meridian Centre's website.

“The event will honor 'The Professor' of words, lyricism and musicianship from a fan’s perspective," Lance Kasten of Overtime Angels said in a press release. "The outpouring of support for this event from across the globe has been tremendous.” “We are grateful for the team that Overtime Angels is assembling," Peart's parents, Glen and Betty Peart, added. "We are especially pleased to be able to support this charity event that will benefit some much-needed organizations that are close to our hearts.”

Inspired by Rush's philanthropic efforts, Overtime Angels was founded in 2014 to provide financial assistance to those in crisis who don't meet the criteria established by social-service agencies. You can learn more about its work at its website.

A petition began circulating online last month to memorialize Peart in St. Catharines' Lakeside Park, the subject of a 1975 Rush song. After receiving more than 25,000 signatures, the creator of the petition revealed that the mayor will put forward a motion to name the pavilion at the park in the late drummer's honor, as well as create "some other sort of tangible memorial."

