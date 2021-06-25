Neil Peart’s Classic Car Collection to Hit Auction

The Neil Peart estate announced an auction of classic cars once owned by the late Rush drummer and lyricist. The vehicles, which the musician once dubbed "the Silver Surfers," will be sold during Gooding & Company's two-day Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, set for Aug. 13 and 14 in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The collection includes a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 (estimated between $650,00 and $725,000), a 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 ($900,000-$1 million), a 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S ($1.2 million-$1.5 million), a 1965 Maserati Mistral Spider ($575,000 and $650,000), a 1964 Jaguar E-Type Series I 3.8-Litre Coupe ($140,000-$160,000), a 1973 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS Coupe ($250,000-$300,000) and a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe ($150,000-$180,000).

Peart acquired his collection over time, starting with the 1964 Aston Martin and gradually adding others to fill out his fleet of "Silver Surfers."

“The title ... occurred to me while driving the DB5 up and down the Pacific Ocean," the drummer once wrote, as detailed in a listing at the Gooding & Company website. "Because it felt right to me, I guess – the idea that I was just one of the wave riders.

"I had moved from Toronto to Los Angeles in 2000 (cherchez la femme), and in search of natural peace I often drove out that way and up into the Santa Monica Mountains," recalled Peart, who died from brain cancer in January 2020. "Out past Malibu to Ventura County, I’d weave along barren ridges of rock and vegetation, the ocean always on one big side. Some days would be misted by the marine layer, while other days the sun blared through a clear sky. The waves were slow and gentle, or churned out a powerful, rolling rhythm ... . It was during one of these drives when out of nowhere, it just occurred to me that the color of the ocean had influenced the silver palette of the collection. What other color looks as good in a blue photo? Not black, not white – silver. And a fortunate risk for the framers’ art, too: silver frames.”

