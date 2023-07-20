Mr. Big Kicks Off Farewell Tour: Video and Set List

Mr. Big played the opening concert of The Big Finish farewell world tour on Sunday at the Yongging Youth Sports Park in Yongqing, China.

The band’s first performance since 2018 was also their first without founding drummer Pat Torpey, who died of complications related to Parkinson's Disease that same year. Performing in his place was Nick D’Virgilio, who had previously performed with Genesis and Tears for Fears.

You can see the complete set list and several fan-shot videos from the show below.

Bassist Billy Sheehan, guitarist Paul Gilbert and singer Eric Martin have promised that their farewell tour will be a lengthy one, with dates set to stretch into 2024.

Watch Mr. Big Perform 'Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy' in Yongqing

The Big Finish tour finds Mr. Big performing 1992's Lean Into It album in its entirety. The album tracks “CDFF-Lucky This Time” and "My Kinda Woman" were played live for the first time since 1992 at Sunday's show. Other highlights included a cover of Cat Stevens’ “Wild World” and “Shy Boy” from bassist Billy Sheehan’s days with his early band Talas.

Mr. Big's Concert Encore

The concert included a special encore as the members traded roles, with Martin on bass, Gilbert on drums and D’Virgilio playing guitar while Sheehan handled lead vocals on a cover of the Rascals' “Good Lovin’.”

Watch Mr. Big Perform 'Addicted to That Rush' in Yongqing

Watch Mr. Big Perform 'Green-Tinted Sixties Mind' in Yongqing

Sheehan has hinted that Mr. Big may record some new music. “We talked about writing a couple of things and getting together,” he told Talkin’ Bout Rock, adding that the plans weren’t “set in stone yet.” He said the farewell tour was a good way to put “a period at the end of the sentence.”

Additional dates on Mr. Big's The Big Farewell tour are available on their website.

Watch Mr. Big Perform 'Alive and Kickin'' in Yongqing

Mr. Big, Yongging Youth Sports Park, Yongging, China, 7/16/23

1. "Addicted to That Rush"

2. "Take Cover"

3. "Undertow"

4. "Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)"

5. "Alive and Kickin'"

6. "Green-Tinted Sixties Mind."

7. "CDFF-Lucky This Time"

8. "Voodoo Kiss"

9. "Never Say Never

10. "Just Take My Heart"

11. "My Kinda Woman"

12. "A Little Too Loose"

13. "Road to Ruin"

14. "To Be With You"

15. Guitar Solo

16. "Colorado Bulldog"

17. Bass Solo

18. "Shy Boy"

19. "Wild World" (Cat Stevens cover)

20. "30 Days in the Hole" (Humble Pie cover)

21. "Good Lovin'" (The Rascals cover)