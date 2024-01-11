2024 Movie Sequels Preview: 32 Franchises Returning This Year

Get ready to catch up with a lot of your favorite characters at the movies this year.

Beginning with January 12th's musical re-imagining of Mean Girls, there are currently 32 sequels, prequels, reboots and spin-offs scheduled to be released in the next 12 months.

Perhaps because of the downturn in their recent box office performance, superhero movies will take a step back in 2024, with DC and Marvel only releasing one movie each. While Guardians of the Galaxy mastermind James Gunn prepares to relaunch the DC universe in 2025 with a new Superman movie, the company will instead recruit Lady Gaga to join Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie a Deux. Meanwhile Ryan Reynolds' foul-mouthed Deadpool makes the jump from 20th Century Fox to the Marvel Cinematic universe for his third movie.

2024 will bring highly anticipated new chapters in the Mad Max, Dune and A Quiet Place science fiction series, as well as the first John Wick spin-off and Michael Keaton's long-awaited return to the role of Beetlejuice. Horror fans will seek new thrills and chills with new Saw, Smile, The Omen and Terrifier movies, while animated films such as Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Inside Out 2 and Kung Fu Panda 4 promise more family-friendly fare.

2024 will be the fifth straight year without a new Star Wars movie, and you'll have to wait a bit longer for the cliffhanger ending of last year's Fast X to be resolved, but you will get the first new Twister movie in nearly 30 years.

You can find a complete list of 2024's movie sequels, prequels, spin-offs and reboots below.