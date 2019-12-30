Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Joins ‘American Pickers’ Star at Church

Vince Neil got in the Christmas spirit by visiting church. The Motley Crue frontman joined American Pickers host Mike Wolfe for a Christmas Day service in Tennessee.

Wolfe posted a picture on Instagram featuring he and his daughter sitting in church alongside Neil.

"Christmas miracles do happen!!!! I got @thevinceneil to come to church," the History Channel star jokingly boasted in his caption. See the post below.

The sight of Neil in church may be surprising to some fans, given that Motely Crue is generally more associated with strip clubs than places of worship. Indeed, the singer who helped make “Shout at the Devil” a hit has previously admitted that he isn’t the spiritual type.

“I don't believe in religion,” Neil revealed in a 2010 interview with Classic Rock magazine. The frontman went on to clarify that he does believe in some form of afterlife, owed to his daughter Skyler who tragically died from cancer at the age of four years old. "I've seen her since she passed away. I know that she is somewhere else."

Despite his reservations towards religion, Neil posted his own Christmas message to the world via Twitter.

Motley Crue fans got an early holiday gift when the band announced they’d return to performing in 2020. The Stadium Tour will see the rockers teaming up with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett for a trek across America. The road trip kicks off June 21 with a show in San Antonio and concludes Sept. 5 with a stop in Inglewood, Calif. A full list of dates can be found on the band's official website.