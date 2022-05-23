Watch a Trailer for New David Bowie Film ‘Moonage Daydream’

A new film about David Bowie is set to premiere today at the Cannes Film Festival’s Midnight Screenings section. A new trailer for Moonage Daydream is available now ahead of the film's debut. You can see it below.

"Questions have arisen such as: Who is he? What is he? Where did he come from?" a voice says in the trailer. "Is he a creature of a foreign power? Is he a creep? Is he dangerous? Is he smart? Dumb? Nice to his parents? Real? A put-on? Crazy, sane, man, woman, robot? What is this?"

As the film's writer and director Brett Morgen sees it, Moonage Daydream is the closest one can get to answering these questions about the famously unconventional artist. Still, he doesn't consider the movie to be a biography or documentary.

“Bowie cannot be defined, he can be experienced,” Morgen, who directed the 2015 film Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, recently said of the project at 2022's CinemaCon. “That is why we crafted Moonage Daydream to be a unique cinematic experience.”

Utilizing countless hours of footage from Bowie's archive that's used with permission from his family and estate, Morgen said he spent two years combing through material for the film.

“David was there to show me it was OK to be myself. That my differences were my strengths,” Morgen said. “In 1971, that idea was radical. In 2022, it is mainstream. That’s why David Bowie is the perfect star for this moment.” After five years of production, Moonage Daydream is expected to hit theaters in September and appear on HBO and HBO Max in the spring of 2023.