Moody Blues’ John Lodge Announces New Summer Tour Dates

John Lodge has announced new tour dates for the summer of 2025.

The former Moody Blues singer will take his Singer in a Rock and Roll Band tour on the road for shows in July and August.

His previous tour, which ended its U.S. dates in March, focused on the band's classic 1967 Day of Future Passed. He performed the entire album and other songs from the group's catalog at all shows. The upcoming concerts promise songs from all of the group's LPs.

The Days of Future Passed tour ran in 2024 and earlier this year; after performing the final dates, Lodge revisited the Moody Blues' catalog and chose songs he'd always loved to perform.

According to a press release announcing the new tour, the Singer in a Rock and Roll Band run will "feature songs from the core seven albums": Days of Future Passed, In Search of the Lost Chord (1968), On the Threshold of a Dream (1969), To Our Children's Children's Children (1969), A Question of Balance (1970), Every Good Boy Deserves Favour (1971) and Seventh Sojourn (1972).

Songs from 1978's Octave and 1981's Long Distance Voyager will also be performed.

"It's been an absolute pleasure performing Days in its entirety over the last couple of years, but I'm so excited about our new show," Lodge said. "There are a few songs I've not performed before that I've wanted to do for a long time, and many of our classic songs seem to have taken on a new meaning following health challenges, so I hope everyone will enjoy continuing on this journey with me."

Lodge had a stroke in late 2023 but was back on the road by the middle of 2024 with the Days of Future Passed tour. "I'm doing great, and I just love to share this music with the fans," he noted. "I look out and see familiar faces, and occasionally some new ones, and I love what we’ve shared over so many decades. Thank you for keeping the faith."

Where Is John Lodge Playing in 2025?

Lodge's new U.S. tour starts on July 19 in Red Bank, New Jersey, and spends the next three weeks winding through the country with stops in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hartford, Connecticut, and Cleveland.

The current dates wrap up with a show on Aug. 7 in Des Plaines, Illinois. You can see all of the scheduled dates below.

More information about the concerts and tickets can be found on Lodge's website.

Lodge's former Moody Blues bandmate Justin Hayward is also on the road with a new tour. The Blue World Tour is currently scheduled to run through May 20.

John Lodge 2025 U.S. Tour

July 19 The Vogel, Red Bank, NJ

July 20 Newton Theatre, Newton, NJ

July 23 Scottish Rite Auditorium, Collingswood, NJ

July 24 Wind Creek Casino, Bethlehem, PA (on Sale May 2nd)

July 26 Lynn Auditorium, Lynn, MA

July 27 Infinity Hall, Hartford, CT

July 29 Flying Monkey, Plymouth, NH

July 30 JPT Film & Event Center, Newport, RI

Aug 1 MCL Pavilion, Newport, KY

Aug 2 Agora, Cleveland, OH

Aug 6 Arcada Theatre, St. Charles, IL

Aug 7 Des Plaines Theater, Des Plaines, IL