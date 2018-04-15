Moody Blues Perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

The Moody Blues were enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tonight, some five decades after they helped give rise to progressive rock by adding symphonic elements to pop songs. They celebrated by performing "I'm Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)" from 1972's Seventh Sojourn, followed by "Your Wildest Dreams" from 1986's The Other Side of Life, "Nights in White Satin" from 1967's Days of Future Passed and then "Ride My See-Saw" from 1968's In Search of the Lost Chord.

The core trio of singer Justin Hayward, bassist John Lodge and drummer Graeme Edge were joined for tonight's induction by Denny Laine, but he did not perform with them. Laine sang on the band's only No. 1 hit "Go Now" but left following the release of their 1965 debut album, The Magnificent Moodies. He was initially overlooked before the hall of fame added him to the quintet of names who recorded the Moody Blues' subsequent, more definitive material.

They were inducted by Ann Wilson of Heart, who spoke at length about the way Hayward's songwriting style impacted her own. Back stage, Wilson said she had written a letter to hall of fame organizers requesting the opportunity to introduce her heroes.

The 2018 induction ceremony will be broadcast on May 5 at 8PM ET on HBO. Next fall, the Moody Blues return to the Encore Theater in Wynn Las Vegas, where they'll play Days of Future Passed in its entirety for nine shows between Sept. 19 and Oct. 6. You can get full details at their website.