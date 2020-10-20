Miley Cyrus Recording a Metallica Covers Album

Miley Cyrus is in the process of recording an album of Metallica covers. The singer made the revelation during a conversation with fashion designer Rick Owens for Interview magazine.

“We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album, and I’m here working on that,” the pop star explained while speaking to Owens over the phone. “We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring, and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

Cyrus has covered Metallica material in the past, most notably performing their 1991 hit “Nothing Else Matters” during several of her live performances.

You can watch the singer’s rendition of the tune at the 2019 Glastonbury festival in the video below.

The pop star has made no secret of her love of classic rock, name-dropping David Bowie, Motorhead and Iggy Pop later in her conversation with Owens. Most recently, Cyrus covered the Cure and the Cranberries during the Save Our Stages virtual festival. Material by Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, the Beatles, Def Leppard and Fleetwood Mac have also made it into Cyrus sets over the years.

In addition to her Metallica covers album, the singer is reportedly prepping an LP of original material. The single “Midnight Sky” was released in August, giving fans a taste of the upcoming album.

“In my [live] sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica,” Cyrus explained in an earlier interview promoting the single. "So my [new] record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence.”