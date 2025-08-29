Metallica Rocks 500 Lucky Fans in the Hamptons: Set List

Metallica played a special show in the Hamptons section of Long Island Thursday night, playing for 500 people packed into a tent outside the Stephen Talkhouse.

You can see the full set list from the show below.

"This reminds us of the club days," singer James Hetfield declared (as reported by Rolling Stone). "Getting hot and sweaty and up close and personal. We're gonna get loud tonight. The neighbors are gonna know who's here."

In addition to lucky fans who won their tickets via a contest, the crowd included a wide range of celebrities, including Paul McCartney, Michael J. Fox, Sylvester Stallone, Howard Stern and Chris Jericho.

The show included a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, as lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo played "Crazy Train" as their nightly joint "doodle." Otherwise it was pretty much wall-to-wall greatest hits, beginning with "Creeping Death" and concluding with "Enter Sandman."

Metallica Plans Big Tours for 2025 and 2026

Metallica played the show to promote their new SiriusXM channel, Maximum Metallica, which will launch on the satellite radio service Friday. The Stephen Talkhouse show will air there on Monday, Sept. 1.

The band will play the Dreamfest Concert for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Oct. 15, then embark on tour of Australia and New Zealand in November. They also have a large European tour planned for Spring and Summer of 2026.

Metallica Aug. 28, 2025 Stephen Talkhouse Set List

1. "Creeping Death"

2. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"

3. "Wherever I May Roam"

4. "Crazy Train" (Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo)

5. "Fuel"

6. "Fade to Black"

7. "Sad But True"

8. "The Unforgiven"

9. "Whiskey in the Jar"

10. "Nothing Else Matters"

11. "Seek and Destroy"

12. "One"

13. "Master of Puppets"

14. "Enter Sandman"

