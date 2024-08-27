Marty Friedman Was Rejected by Kiss for Being Too Short

Guitarist Marty Friedman is best known for his stint in Megadeth from 1990 to 2000, but the rocker was also briefly considered for another legendary band.

“When they were changing guitar players a long time ago, I got a call from Kiss’ people,” Friedman revealed during an interview with Sam Ash Music. “They say, ‘Do you think you’d be interested in auditioning for Kiss?’ I’m like, ‘Tell me when and where’.”

Friedman was ecstatic over the possibility of joining for one of his favorite bands, but before he could audition for the group, he had to answer a few questions.

“‘You don’t have any facial hair, do you?’ No. ‘You got long hair right?’ Right. ‘You’re skinny right?’ Right. ‘And you’re over 6 feet tall?’” The latter question proved problematic.

“I’m like, ‘What? I’m 5’7 and a half,” Friedman responded. “But I’ll have an operation! I’ll do something!”

'How Many Jewish Guys Are Six Feet Tall Without Boots?'

Unfortunately for the guitarist, the height issue was non-negotiable. “They were like, ‘I’m sorry, it’s not going to work out,’” Friedman recalled. “I was so bummed.”

Despite his disappointment, the rocker understood Kiss’ reasoning.

“I totally get it,” Friedman admitted. “The Kiss guys, Gene and Paul, how many Jewish guys are six feet tall without boots? Why did it have to be that way?”

"I totally get it though, because it would look [funny], if there was this short guy playing lead guitar," Friedman continued. "So I totally get it, but I would have done anything. If there was an operation available at the time, I would have done it.”

Friedman recently released Drama, the 14th studio album of his solo career. The guitarist has also announced a 2025 tour, beginning Jan. 25 in Las Vegas.