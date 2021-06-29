Mammoth WVH Add Headlining Dates to Summer Tour Plans

Mammoth WVH have announced several headlining dates for 2021, slotted to take place in between their run of supporting shows with Guns N' Roses.

The band's first date opening for Guns N' Roses will take place on July 31 in Hershey, Penn.; a week later, they'll play their first headlining show on Aug. 7 at the House of Blues in Cleveland.

The lineup includes Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar and vocals, Frank Sidoris on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock on drums and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

You can see the dates below.

“I’m really nervous, as always," Van Halen recently told UCR about the GNR dates. "I’m a very anxious person. But in a funny way, it’s very similar to how I started out in Van Halen, where the first show I played was at an arena in Charlotte, N.C. This time, it’s at a stadium in Hershey, Penn. So it’s following in a really funny way - but definitely still terrifying. It’s an honor to be there ... and I’m going to do my best.”

Van Halen, who released his debut solo album Mammoth WVH earlier this month, is eager to see what the new material sounds like in a live setting. “It’s going to live differently, obviously, because it’s different people playing it,” he said. “But I’m so confident in how badass all of my guys are that it’s going to be really fun.”

Mammoth Van Halen 2021 North American Tour

July 31 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium^

Aug. 3 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park^

Aug. 5 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium^

Aug. 7 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues*

Aug. 8 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park^

Aug.11 – Fargo, N.D. @ FargoDome^

Aug. 13 – Missoula, Mont. @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium^

Aug. 16 – Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park^

Aug. 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium^

Aug. 22 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center^

Aug. 23 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune*

Aug. 25 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose^

Aug. 27 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegant Stadium^

Aug. 29 - Tuscon, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre*

Aug. 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Phoenix Suns Arena^

Sept. 1 – Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center^

Sept. 2 - Austin, Tex. @ Emo's*

Sept. 4 - Houston, Tex. @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, KTBZ's Buzzfest (festival)*

Sept. 5 - Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion, KEGL BFD 2021 (festival)*

Sept. 8 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium^

Sept. 9 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts*

Sept. 11 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

Sept. 12 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

Sept. 14 - Louisville, KY. @ Mercury Ballroom*

Sept. 16 – Chicago @ Wrigley Field^

Sept. 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center, KXXR Family Reunion (festival)*

Sept. 18 – Milwaukee @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest (festival)^

Sept. 21 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center^

Sept. 23 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center^

Sept. 25 - Camden, N.J @ BB@T Pavilion, WWMMR MMR*B*Q (festival)*

Sept. 26 – Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Bank Arena^

Sept. 29 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena^

Oct. 1 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live*

Oct. 2 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Hotel^

Oct. 3 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Hotel^

*Solo Mammoth WVH Date

^ Mammoth WVH Supporting Guns N' Roses