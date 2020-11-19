Little Richard’s Tennessee Home on Sale for $349,000

The Tennessee home formerly belonging to rock pioneer Little Richard has been put on the market for $349,900. Located in the town of Lynchburg, the 6,000-square-foot brick structure is actually two houses in one. Each residence has its own entrance, though the homes share the same foyer.

The left side home has three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. A mix of hardwood and carpeted floors can be found throughout the entertaining areas, including the living room and dining room. The tones of the home are surprisingly subdued considering Richard’s flamboyant persona. The second house offers a lot more color.

The right-side home features a much brighter palette than its counterpart. Even though the house’s layout is similar - three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms with formal dining room and living room spaces - bright blues, flashy pinks, radiant purples and event a splash of fuchsia can be found in various rooms.

The rural home is showing its age, but the unique two-in-one design is sure to attract buyers, as will the gorgeous land surrounding it. The property boasts nearly 14 acres of secluded wooded hilltop, with plenty of privacy to relax and enjoy nature.

Even though Lynchburg is famous as the home of Jack Daniel’s whiskey, it actually sits in a dry county. As such, potential homebuyers searching for a party pad should probably look elsewhere.

You can see pictures of Little Richard’s former home below.

Richard released many records throughout his long and prolific career. “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Lucille” and “Good Golly, Miss Molly” were among his hits from the '50s that helped lay the foundation for rock 'n' roll. The legend died in May at 87, succumbing to a battle with bone cancer.