Guns N’ Roses, Pearl Jam Supergroup Levee Walkers Share New Song

A Seattle-based supergroup featuring members of Guns N' Roses and Pearl Jam have unveiled a new song called "All Things Fade Away."

The Levee Walkers consists of Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Barrett Martin of Screaming Trees. Their latest track, "All Things Fade Away," features Seattle-based songwriter Ayron Jones on vocals and guitar. Rolling Stone premiered the track, which you can listen to below.

"All Things Fade Away" is the third track released by Levee Walkers and the first to feature Jones. The band's previous two songs, "Freedom Song/Tears for the West" and "El Viento/Alma," featured Jaz Coleman of Killing Joke and Latin singer Raquel Sophia, respectively, on vocals.

If these three tracks are any indication, the band is in no rush to adhere to a particular stylistic path. The pensive and moody "All Things Fade Away" differs from the musical atmospheres of "El Viento/Alma," which includes a rowdy, hard-rock bluster, and "Freedom Song/Tears for the West," a more solemn homage to the Seattle grunge tradition. You can listen to the earlier tracks below.

The latest Levee Walkers track isn't the first time some of the members have crossed paths with Jones. Martin produced Jones' most recent album, Audio Paint Job, and Jones had recently been invited by McKagan to open for Guns N' Roses at a local date of their tour in September.

McKagain said of the budding songwriter n a recent interview, "Ayron is such a special and bad-ass new Seattle artist. I went to a show of his last year in Seattle, and it was one of those that just simply made me realize how glad I am that I chose music as a path."

McCready recently explained that the band had been originally conceived by the three rock vets with the intention of being fronted by a younger voice. "Ayron is a super-talented singer-songwriter who has added a new fuel to the fire of Levee Walkers songs," the Pearl Jam guitarist said. "He is also a smokin' guitar player that needs to be heard."