Led Zeppelin’s ‘Houses Of The Holy’ Re-Created Through Cover Versions
The impact Led Zeppelin's 'Houses of the Holy' had on future generations of musicians can be measured quite easily. Just take a listen to all of the artists that have covered songs from this landmark album, which is now -- get ready to feel old -- past its 40th birthday.
Following the juggernaut that was 'Led Zeppelin IV' might have been a daunting prospect for many other groups, however Zeppelin more than capably rose to the challenge.
As a demonstration of how diverse Zeppelin's fifth album really is, we present below a myriad of artists from a wide range of genres and styles, performing their unique takes on each and every one of the eight songs featured on 'Houses Of The Holy'.
- 1
'The Song Remains The Same'Umphrey's McGee
Jam bands are often known for their impulsive cover songs. Umphrey's McGee are no exception to the rule. Here, they deliver an outstanding, practically note-for-note version of 'Houses Of The Holy' lead-off track 'The Song Remains The Same.'
- 2
'The Rain Song'Sandi Thom
Scottish folk-singer Sandi Thom's take on 'The Rain Song' is elegant and soulful. The minimalist musical accompaniment in the song really shows the song in a brand new light, as cover songs rightfully should.
- 3
'Over The Hills and Far Away'Gov't Mule
Warren Haynes and Gov't Mule have covered everyone from Creedence Clearwater Revival through to this Zeppelin gem. The band captures the groove of the song with such ease, we're confident they could be pulling this off in their sleep.
- 4
'The Crunge'Joshua Redman
Joshua Redman provides us a completely unique take on this Led Zeppelin song. Rather than opting for a straight-ahead cover, his upbeat, jazzy take on 'The Crunge' certainly makes the song stand out as a true original cover.
- 5
'Dancing Days'Stone Temple Pilots
Stone Temple Pilots' version of 'Dancing Days' was included on the 1995 Led Zeppelin tribute 'Encomium: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin'. While their version doesn't exactly forge new ground for the band, it is still a solid version of the track.
- 6
'D'Yer Mak'er'Sheryl Crow
Like the Stone Temple Pilots song above, Sheryl Crow's version of 'D'yer Ma'ker' was also featured on the 'Encomium' tribute. Although her vocals don't quite match the soulfulness of Robert Plant's in the original version, the bigger question should be, 'Who can compare to Robert Plant vocally?'
- 7
'No Quarter'Tool
Tool's version of 'No Quarter' is arguably the most original version of the song that we have ever come across. The group truly made the song their own, adding an eeriness to the song that will leave your head spinning in a cloudy haze.
- 8
'The Ocean'Frankie Banali & Mark Boals
Former Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali teams up with former Yngwie Malmsteen vocalist Mark Boals to tackle the closing track from 'Houses Of The Holy'. As you can hear, they remain pretty faithful to the original but that isn't such a bad thing.