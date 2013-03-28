Led Zeppelin’s ‘Houses Of The Holy’ Re-Created Through Cover Versions

The impact Led Zeppelin's 'Houses of the Holy' had on future generations of musicians can be measured quite easily. Just take a listen to all of the artists that have covered songs from this landmark album, which is now -- get ready to feel old -- past its 40th birthday.

Following the juggernaut that was 'Led Zeppelin IV' might have been a daunting prospect for many other groups, however Zeppelin more than capably rose to the challenge.

As a demonstration of how diverse Zeppelin's fifth album really is, we present below a myriad of artists from a wide range of genres and styles, performing their unique takes on each and every one of the eight songs featured on 'Houses Of The Holy'.