Listen to a New Mashup of Led Zeppelin and Greta Van Fleet

Led Zeppelin comparisons have dogged Greta Van Fleet from the beginning. A YouTube DJ has now combined two of their songs so you can judge for yourself.

Check out the video below, which features sounds and images from Led Zeppelin's "The Wanton Song" and Greta Van Fleet's "When the Curtain Falls." DJ Cummerbund's title? Why, "When the Wanton Falls," of course.

There's also a very special appearance by Randy "Macho Man" Savage, for some reason.

"The Wanton Song" was originally released on Led Zeppelin's sixth studio album, Physical Graffiti. "When the Curtain Falls" is the first single from Greta Van Fleet's upcoming debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army.

DJ Cummmerbund wasn't the first to notice certain, well, similarities. "'When the Curtain Falls' finds the young group channeling Zeppelin big time," Variety wrote, "with a fiery riff and shrieking vocals from singer Joshua Kiszka." Meanwhile, Kiszka earned a nod of approval from Robert Plant himself. The former Zeppelin frontman said "he's pretty good. There's a job somewhere for him."

By the way, DJ Cummerbund has come up with a name for this mashed-up band. "I was tired of people saying Greta Van Fleet sounds like Led Zeppelin," he notes in the video's YouTube description, "so I created the supergroup 'Ledda Van Fleppelin' to prove that they don't sound anything alike." His tongue was presumably very much in cheek.

Why Led Zeppelin Won’t Reunite Again