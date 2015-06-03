Led Zeppelin Remasters: ‘Presence,’ ‘In Through the Out Door,’ ‘Coda’ Release Date and Details Revealed

Details on the final three expanded Led Zeppelin remasters have emerged, including extra tracks and release dates. The information on forthcoming reissues of 1976's Presence, 1979's In Through the Out Door and 1982's Coda arrive via Amazon. The band also has uploaded a cover image from the planned Presence release to Facebook.

All three albums will be released on July 31. They will be available as single remastered CDs, deluxe-edition multi-disc sets with unreleased companion audio, single remastered LPs on 180-gram vinyl, deluxe-edition remastered vinyl LPs with companion audio and as digital download remasters. The super deluxe box set also includes a hardbound, 70-plus page book filled with rare photos and memorabilia. The first 30,000 box sets will be individually numbered.

Extras to be featured on Presence include reference mixes for "For Your Life," "Royal Orleans" and "Hots on for Nowhere." There is also a previously unheard instrumental with the curious title of "10 Ribs & All/Carrot Pod Pod (Pod)." Rough mixes of "In the Evening," "Fool in the Rain" and early versions of "Carouselambra" and "All My Love" will be part of the expanded reissue for In Through the Out Door. Complete track listings are below.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the odds-and-ends package Coda is the most broadly expanded of the three, with both a second and third disc of extra material from 1968-74. Of particular interest is "Sugar Mama," a blues jam from the 1968 sessions at Olympic Studios for Led Zeppelin's eponymous debut that was completed but remained officially released until now. The similarly unreleased "St. Tristan's Sword," meanwhile, is an instrumental from the Led Zeppelin III sessions in 1970.

Coda will be the only deluxe-edition remaster in this series to feature a pair of companion discs. Also included are early versions of "When the Levee Breaks" and "Four Sticks," as well as a rough mix of "Bring It On Home."

Track listing for Presence

"Achilles Last Stand"

"For Your Life"

"Royal Orleans"

"Nobody's Fault But Mine"

"Candy Store Rock"

"Hots on for Nowhere"

"Tea For One"



Disc 2

"Two Ones Are Won"

"For Your Life (Reference Mix)"

"10 Ribs & All/Carrot Pod Pod (Pod)"

"Royal Orleans (Reference Mix)"

"Hots On For Nowhere (Reference Mix)"

Track listing for In Through the Out Door

"In The Evening"

"South Bound Saurez"

"Fool in the Rain"

"Hot Dog"

"Carouselambra"

"All My Love"

"I'm Gonna Crawl"



Disc 2

"In the Evening (Rough Mix)"

"Southbound Piano (South Bound Saurez)"

"Fool in the Rain (Rough Mix)"

"Hot Dog (Rough Mix)"

"The Epic (Carouselambra - Rough Mix)"

"The Hook (All My Love - Rough Mix)"

"Blot (I'm Gonna Crawl - Rough Mix)"

Track listing for Coda

"We're Gonna Groove"

"Poor Tom"

"I Can't Quit You Baby"

"Walter s Walk"

"Ozone Baby"

"Darlene"

"Bonzo's Montreux"

"Wearing and Tearing"



Disc 2

"We're Gonna Groove (Alternate Mix)"

"If It Keeps On Raining (When the Levee Breaks - Rough Mix)"

"Bonzo's Montreux (Mix Construction in Progress)"

"Baby Come on Home"

"Sugar Mama (Mix)"

"Poor Tom (Instrumental Mix)"

"Travelling Riverside Blues (BBC Session)"

"Hey, Hey, What Can I Do"

Disc 3

"Four Hands (Four Sticks - Bombay Orchestra)"

"Friends (Bombay Orchestra)"

"St. Tristan's Sword (Rough Mix)"

"Desire (The Wanton Song - Rough Mix)"

"Bring It On Home (Rough Mix)"

"Walter's Walk (Rough Mix)"

"Everybody Makes It Through (In the Light - Rough Mix)"

