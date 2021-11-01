Kraftwerk Announce 2022 North American 3D Concert Tour

Kraftwerk have announced an expansive 2022 North American tour, marking the band's first live appearances since 2019.

According to a press release, the upcoming tour will incorporate "music, 3D visuals and performance art." Set to begin on May 27 in St. Louis, the trek will wrap up on July 10 in Vancouver.

You can see the list of tour dates below.

This past weekend the German electronic pioneers were recognized at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony as an Early Influence. The band had been nominated six times before finally receiving the award, which was bestowed on them following a video tribute from Pharrell Williams.

"The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a very special place," Williams said. "But I’m going to suggest that we create a new hall within the hall, reserved for artists who actually invented their genre, because Kraftwerk belongs there. Today, electronic music is everywhere. But what Kraftwerk did was groundbreaking and revolutionary."

“It is emotional,” member Ralf Hutter told The Guardian in 2017. “People a long time ago had difficulties finding the sensitivity of electronics. But when you go and see your doctor and he does a heart test, it is electronics that are very sensitive to this. It’s the same with an instrument. That’s why we should use the tools of today’s society to create music – otherwise it is just antique.”

Tickets for Kraftwerk's upcoming tour will be on sale to the general public Nov. 5.