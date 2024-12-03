Hear Kiss’ ‘Turn On the Night’ Without the Bon Jovi Keyboards

Ever wondered how Kiss' 1987 album Crazy Nights would sound without all those hair metal keyboards?

The FranKENstein Creations YouTube page helps answer that question with a keyboard-free fan remix of the band's 1988 single "Turn on the Night."

You can hear the results below.

FranKENstein, who delivered a full-album remix of the band's 1974 album Hotter Than Hell last month, opted for a less conventional project this time out. "I decided to have a little fun and rather than do a straight remix, play around with the arrangement a bit," the post explains before running through a laundry list of tweaks, re-arrangements and samples used on the remix.

"I also left keyboards out completely," the notes conclude. "I didn't feel like they were really necessary and only made the main riff sound even more like [Bon Jovi's 1984 single] 'She Don't Know Me' than it already does."

Longtime Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, who played on the Crazy Nights album, shared the video on his social media accounts, noting that "today's technology in audio mixing can be very creative."

It sounds like Kiss frontman Paul Stanley wouldn't mind having a second shot at mixing the Crazy Nights album himself. "I think it's a better album than it wound up sounding," he explained in the 2003 book Kiss: Behind the Mask. "I think it's a bit plastic-sounding. The material, and what it could have been, was better than what it turned out to be."

Hear Kiss' 'Turn On the Night' Frankenstein Fan Remix



Hear Bon Jovi's 'She Don't Know Me'

Hear the Original Version of Kiss' 'Turn on the Night'