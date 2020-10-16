Hear the Struts Cover Kiss’ ‘Do You Love Me?’

The Struts have included a cover of Kiss' "Do You Love Me?" on their just-released album, Strange Days.

You can hear their version of the song, originally from Kiss' 1976 album Destroyer, below.

Locked down in Los Angeles this past spring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-piece English band moved into producer Jon Levine's house after being tested. What was originally planned to be an EP instead became the Struts' third album, recorded in just 10 days.

Strange Days includes guest appearances from Phil Collen and Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Albert Hammond, Jr. of the Strokes and pop star Robbie Williams.

"I think we were trying to get one of the guys from Kiss to play on the song, I can't remember which one," guitarist Adam Slack said of the cover in an interview with Sonic Perspectives. "Phil Collen's first band, Girl, covered that song, and we wanted to get Phil and Joe to play on it, but they wanted to do an original song. We all love the song, and I think it sounds just huge. We didn't cover a well-known Kiss song because we wanted a song that not everyone knows."

Nirvana also recorded a version of "Do You Love Me?," which can be found on the 1990 album Hard to Believe: A Kiss Covers Compilation.