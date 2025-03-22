Kiss to Perform Live at 50th Anniversary Celebration Show

Kiss is set to return to the stage for their first live performance in two years.

According to an e-mail sent to followers of the recently updated KissOnline.com website, the group will perform an unmasked live show as part of the three-day Kiss Army Storms Vegas event.

You can see the e-mail below.

The event is scheduled to take place Nov. 14-16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. In addition to Kiss' unmaked performance, the e-mail notes that a full schedule of activities will be announced shortly.

It continues to say that fans can expect "a special live performance from former Kiss member Bruce Kulick, along with other special guests, activities, exclusive experiences and more."

Fans can sign up now to receive more information when it becomes available via Kiss.Vibee.com.

Kiss concluded their nearly four-year long End of the Road farewell tour with a Dec. 2, 2023 concert at New York City's Madison Square garden. But band founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were always careful to leave the door open for future special shows.

Read More: Kiss Band Member Power Rankings

A month before the tour ended, Simmons promised Rolling Stone that their MSG show would be "the final Kiss-in-makeup appearance," leaving the door open for unmasked performances.

“Anything’s possible,” Stanley added in a separate interview. “Kiss is so far from over, though Kiss as we know it is done."

Kiss Fans Celebrate 'Dressed to Kill' With New York City Expedition

A large group of Kiss fans celebrated the 50th anniversary of the band's Dressed to Kill album Saturday by touring New York City with the help of a new hour-long audio tour. The tour started at the corner of W. 23rd St and 8th Avenue, where the band shot the album's famous cover photo.

Fans from around the world can enjoy the tour with their mobile devices at this location.