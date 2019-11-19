40 Years Ago: Kinks’ Resurgence Ends With ‘Word of Mouth’

The Kinks returned from the dead in the late '70s. After establishing themselves as one of the most raw and creative bands of the British Invasion, they'd disappeared down the rabbit hole as frontman Ray Davies continued to chase ideas about album-length soap operas.

Then, in 1977, the Kinks woke up on the ironically named Sleepwalker album. Their first recording on the Arista record label found the group shunning concepts in favor of merely good songs.

The Kinks’ six-album run on Arista is often termed the band’s “arena rock” era – both derisively and accurately, as they finally packed huge venues in the United States. beyond re-establishing the group as a massive live act, the period also featured high-charting albums and the Kinks’ biggest hits since the ’60s – most notably, the MTV-fueled smash "Come Dancing."

READ MORE: Dave Davies Very Best Riffs

All good things – even "Better Things" – must come to an end, however, and that's what happened with the release of Word of Mouth on Nov. 19, 1984.

Their final studio album for Arista (and 21st or 23rd in the Kinks' career, depending on how you count) was crafted during a somewhat tumultuous period. Following his breakup with Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde, Ray threw himself into Return to Waterloo, a musical film project which he wrote, directed and scored.

Kinks lead guitarist Dave Davies objected to how much time his brother was spending on something other than the band. Meanwhile, Dave continued to fight with co-founding drummer (and Ray’s best friend) Mick Avory, a feud that had existed since the ’60s.

Watch the Kinks' 'Do It Again' Video

An Original Kinks Member Exits

When recording a track for the new album, Good Day, Ray was so hesitant to work with Dave and Mick at the same time, he decided to use a drum machine on the song. Dave eventually demanded Avory’s departure, and the drummer was fired during the Word of Mouth sessions – although his drumming is heard on three tracks. Former Argent drummer Bob Henrit took his spot.

With at least some of the Kinks' personal and personnel issues settled, the band completed the 11-track LP. To fill out the record, Ray ended up using three compositions he had written for Return to Waterloo (and would appear in the movie and on the soundtrack in only slightly different versions).

Two of the three songs dwell on losing a child, either to the inevitability of growing up ("Going Solo") or under more mysterious circumstances ("Missing Persons"). The latter, a mournful ballad, is the most affecting moment on Word of Mouth.

Conversely, kick-off track "Do It Again" is the most exciting song on the album, with its crashing "Hard Day's Night"-like opening chord and Dave’s buzzsaw crunch that accompanies the verses. Its lyrics might provide some insight into Ray’s state of mind during the “arena rock” years. “Stuck between tomorrow and yesterday / Between now and then / Now we’re back where we started / Here we go ’round again / Day after day I get up and I say / 'Come on, do it again.'”

It wasn’t the only tinge of autobiography on Word of Mouth.

Listen to the Kinks' 'Living on a Thin Line'

Singles Fared Better Than the LP

Dave Davies’ "Living on a Thin Line" (one of two songs he penned for the record) finds the guitarist comparing the Kinks’ precarious position with England’s violent past. Like Ray, Dave is uncertain about how to move forward, although he sounds less disillusioned (“Does it ever really matter?” he asks, before responding “Yes it really, really matters”).

"Living on a Thin Line" is the moodiest song on the album, and might sound the least dated decades later, considering its understated use of synthesizers. Like many records recorded by huge rock bands in the mid-’80s, Word of Mouth is a bit too processed, compressed and glossy for its own good. The "Come Dancing"-meets-"Sugar Sugar" synthesizer on "Too Hot" only underscores the track’s status as pure filler. Elsewhere, the title track attempts to turn an unstable riff into a Rolling Stones-y groove that’s not even worthy of Dirty Work.

Despite some shortcomings, Word of Mouth earned fair-to-positive reviews upon release. The LP reached No. 57 on the Billboard charts, which was respectable but still the Kinks' worst showing since 1974. Their standout singles fared better.

"Do It Again" was the bigger commercial success at the time of release, just missing the Top 40 and becoming the Kinks’ last song to chart in the U.S. The minor radio hit "Living on a Thin Line" would earn more fame a few years down the road. It was played repeatedly in The Sopranos third season episode "University," and became one of the series’ signature musical moments. Apparently, mobsters, rock 'n' rollers, and the English empire have plenty in common.

Following the album’s release, the Kinks parted ways with Arista, leaving behind a great run of records containing not just hits, but electrifying music and thoughtful lyrics. They'd soldier on for three more albums over the next decade, but the Kinks never regained the spotlight after Word of Mouth.