Dave Davies Tells Elon Musk to Stop Flagging Kinks Tweets

Dave Davies called on Elon Musk to intervene with Twitter’s warning system because it flags every post made by the Kinks.

The band name appears to trigger an automated monitor that adds the message: “We put a warning on this tweet because it might have sensitive content.” After having appealed the move, and receiving a confirmation that the warnings would no longer be added, Davies discovered that they were still appearing.

“Dear @elonmusk, would @Twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from ‘the Kinks.’ We are just trying to promote our Kinks music,” the guitarist wrote. He later added, “The Kinks are a brand name. We have been the Kinks since 1963.” Responding to another tweet, he noted that “the word robot should be banned. We got robots running our lives. At least I’m a Kink and not a fukin robot.”

The issue came to light as the Kinks began promoting a two-part anthology record release to mark their 60th anniversary this year. The Journey – Part 1 arrives on March 24, launching a two-year celebration of the veteran band’s achievements.

Davies' message to Twitter owner Musk resulted in a series of lighthearted responses from fans, punning on some of the Kinks’ classic tracks. “C'mon @elonmusk - Give the People What They Want,” one wrote. “You're not like ever-bot-y else!” wrote another; someone else added, “Put this Muskwell hillbilly in Holloway jail.” Another noted that “EIon never stops trying to ruin Twitter. He’s doing it all the day and all of the night.” Feigning innocence, another follower asked, “How hard would it be to change your name to something more family and advertisers-friendly?”

In a statement, the Kinks announced that the tracks on The Journey were “hand-picked for the first time” by Davies, his brother Ray and drummer Mick Avory, “curated according to themes inspired by the trials and tribulations of their journey through life together as a band since 1963.” Davies said, “I’m delighted with what I think is an inspiring selection of timeless and magical Kinks music.”

Watch '60 Years of the Kinks' Video