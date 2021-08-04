Kings of Leon Launch 2021 Tour: Videos and Set List

Kings of Leon returned to the road last night, performing an epic 28-song show in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The concert included both well-loved favorites as well as songs from the band's most recent album, When You See Yourself. The set list and videos from the show can be viewed below.

Even though the band did appear during an NFL draft event in Cleveland this past April for a short set, last night's performance marked the first time Kings of Leon played a full-scale tour show since September 2019. It turned out that the time away from the road was beneficial for the group as it worked on its eighth album, which came out in March.

“We were so used to ... after you finish the record, you just slowly start your press and then play little shows and then it’s the world tour, so we were all geared up for that,” singer Caleb Followill said earlier this summer. “When it did all stop and we started to realize that that wasn’t going to be the case, it actually, in a weird way, was educational in a good way for us. ... I kind of like putting in all of the hard work of making an album, then, like, pausing and sitting back for a second instead of diving straight into it [touring] and wearing ourselves out. So there was some good to go along with the bad.”

Still, the entire band won't be present on the new tour. Guitarist Matthew Followill recently said he will not be joining Kings of Leon for this leg of shows following the birth of his and wife Johanna’s new baby.

Kings of Leon will continue on their When You See Yourself tour throughout the U.S. through fall, before heading to Australia and Europe next year.

See Kings of Leon Perform 'Crawl' Live in August 2021

See Kings of Leon Perform '100,000 People' Live in August 2021

See Kings of Leon Perform 'Sex on Fire' Live in August 2021

See Kings of Leon Perform 'Pyro' Live in August 2021

Kings of Leon, Aug. 3, 2021, West Palm Beach, Fla.

1. "When You See Yourself, Are You Far Away"

2. "The Bucket"

3. "Supersoaker"

4. "Taper Jean Girl"

5. "Revelry"

6. "Manhattan"

7. "Sex on Fire"

8. "Time in Disguise"

9. "Radioactive"

10. "Find Me"

11. "On Call"

12. "100,000 People"

13. "Pyro"

14. "Closer"

15. "Crawl"

16. "Molly's Chambers"

17. "Stormy Weather"

19. "Pickup Truck"

20. "Arizona"

21. "Milk"

22. "Golden Restless Age"

23. "Fans"

24. "Echoing"

25. "The Bandit"

26. "Back Down South"

27. "Waste a Moment"

28. "Use Somebody"