Watch Kings of Chaos’ New Video for ‘Judgement Day’

Kings of Chaos have unveiled a new single, "Judgement Day," as well as plans for their debut album.

The new song was performed and co-written by drummer Matt Sorum, guitarist Dave Kushner and Guns N' Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan. Sorum provides lead vocals. The only member of Sorum's former supergroup, Velvet Revolver, not to appear on the new track is singer Scott Weiland, who died in 2015.

The core of Kings of Chaos consists of Sorum, McKagan and guitarist Gilby Clarke, though the lineup is intended to be flexible. Past performances have included appearances by members of Queen, Def Leppard and Aerosmith, among others.

There's also a new video for "Judgement Day," which you can watch below.

Sorum described the origins of the video in a press release: "Drawing inspiration from the 1971 film Vanishing Point morphed with imagery inspired by Natural Born Killers, director Brian Cox [Bring Me the Horizon, Cypress Hill, the Misfits] and I conceptualized a man running from his demons on a wild ride to find redemption guided by the Reverend Willy G [portrayed by Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top], an angel [portrayed by Sorum's fashion designer and choreographer wife, Ace Harper] on a motorcycle and his inner child: a wayward wanderer searching for the light."

Kings of Chaos' debut album is scheduled to arrive sometime in the fall or winter of 2023, though a release date has not been announced. Their only previous recording has been "Never Before" from the 2012 LP Re-Machined: A Tribute to Deep Purple's Machine Head. According to a press release, fans can expect "guest collaborations with some of rock's biggest names — including some of today's most talented and iconic female artists."