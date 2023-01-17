Kenny Loggins Announces Final Tour

Kenny Loggins has announced his final concert tour, which will launch in March.

Loggins' This Is It tour is scheduled to begin on March 10 in Sarasota, Fla. The trek will be spread out over several months, with dates set in April, June, August and October. Yacht Rock Revue will serve as support for six of the 11 total shows.

"It's been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I'm fortunate to have had such a long touring career," Loggins said in a press release. "I don't see this as the end of my professional career but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring."

You can view a complete list of concert dates below. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 20.

"I'll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music," Loggins added. "This will include 90% of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts."

Loggins has also specified that there is no pressing reason for the farewell tour, only that "after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home."

Kenny Loggins This Is It Tour 2023

March 10 – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall @ Sarasota, FL

March 12 – Florida Theatre @ Jacksonville, FL

March 26 – Good Life Festival @ Queen Creek, AZ^

April 28 – Dickies Arena @ Fort Worth, TX*

April 30 – New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival @ New Orleans, LA^

June 15 – Wolf Trap @ Vienna, VA*

June 17 – Virginia Arts Festival @ Williamsburg, VA^*

Aug. 17 – Family Arena @ St. Charles, MO*

Aug. 19 – Ravinia Festival @ Highland Park, IL^*

Oct. 14 - The Mountain Winery @ Saratoga, CA

Oct. 27 – YouTube Theater @ Inglewood, CA*

*Yacht Rock Revue is support

^Festival