Judas Priest Stages Muscular Rock Hall Reunion With Ex-Members

Judas Priest members past and present joined forces onstage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, performing a medley of hits to commemorate the band's induction via the Musical Excellence Award.

Their active lineup — singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, drummer Scott Travis and guitarist Richie Faulkner took to the stage alongside former guitarist K.K. Downing and drummer Les Binks.

Also participating was guitarist Glenn Tipton, who is still an official member but retired from touring in 2018 due to his Parkinson's diagnosis. Touring guitarist Andy Sneap sat out.

The leathered-up expanded lineup began with "You've Got Another Thing Comin'," before roaring into "Breaking the Law." They concluded with "Living After Midnight."

Downing, Binks and late drummer Dave Holland were all inducted alongside Halford, Tipton, Hill and Travis. Faulkner has not been in the band long enough to be eligible.

Downing confirmed his participation to UCR last month. "It's what I've done so many times," said the guitarist, who played with Priest from 1970 until 2011. "It's almost like cracking a beer, let alone riding a bike. It's embedded in me. It's what I do. So it'll be quite something to look forward to, just to get up there and crank the amps up and just do it once again, for that short moment in time."

Binks confirmed his involvement shortly afterward, saying the multigenerational performance was "going to be one for the books. ... You’ve never seen anything like that before, and you’re not likely to see it again, I think."

Judas Priest is the third metal act to be inducted into the Rock Hall, following Black Sabbath in 2006 and Metallica in 2009.

