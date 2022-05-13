Hear Journey’s ‘Separate Ways’ ‘Stranger Things’ Remix

A remixed version of Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" will appear on the soundtrack to Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 and is available to hear below.

The Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks remix, which you can hear below, first appeared in the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer last month. The first volume of the supernatural horror series' fourth season will premiere on Netflix on May 27, and the accompanying soundtrack will come out the same day. The second volume of both the show and soundtrack will arrive on July 1.

Netflix has not yet released the track listing for the Stranger Things Season 4 soundtrack, but fans can expect plenty of era-specific classic-rock hits. Previous seasons of the show have featured Toto's "Africa," Scorpions' "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and Queen's "Hammer to Fall," to name a select few.

The complete, two-volume Stranger Things Season 4 soundtrack will arrive on Sept. 9 and is available to preorder now in CD and cassette editions. A double-LP vinyl pressing is slated for release later this year as well. Former Journey singer Steve Perry got involved in the recent Stranger Things Season 4 trailer after hearing a demo of the remixed "Separate Ways." Troy MacCubbin, founder and owner of boutique music house Alloy Tracks, said he received an unexpected phone call from Perry to discuss the details of the remix shortly afterward.

"I'm thinking I'm talking to this guy from Netflix because he caught me off guard and he wanted to talk about the song," MacCubbin told Forbes. "He kept saying to me, 'I don't usually allow these songs to go through,' and I’m thinking, 'Oh, it's the guy from Netflix.' We probably talked for about 15 minutes, he wanted to know all about what we did with the song and how'd we do this and how'd we do that? At the end of the conversation, before he hung up, I was like, 'Sorry, who am I talking with? What's your role in this?' And he's like, 'It's Steve Perry from Journey!'"