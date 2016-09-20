Jonathan Cain Schedules New Solo Album, ‘What God Wants to Hear’

Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain marks his latest solo venture with What God Wants to Hear, due Oct. 21 via Identity Records.

In a press release announcing the new LP — his eighth solo effort — Cain says reconnecting with his Christian faith was central to the creative process. "Only God can take a mess and turn it into a message, a test into a testimony, a trial into a triumph, a victim into victory," he's quoted as saying. "I've always been seeking out songs since I was young. I never had any idea how rich the Bible was with imagery. I got lost in it. It feels like I'm just starting to believe again."

Recorded at Cain's Nashville studio Addiction Sound, What God Wants to Hear marks his first solo release since 2006's Where I Live. It also serves as a reunion of sorts with former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo, who — as previously reported — played drums on the new LP.

"To have him play and sing on the album was a no-brainer, as he not only knew all the music but had an emotional connection to it as well," Cain told Ultimate Classic Rock. "Deen’s drums provide a strong backbone and a driving pulse that drives the album to the last song. He was a blessing to work with and tracked 14 songs, with other studio musicians in two days! His voice can be heard on the background [vocals], and [it] blends seamlessly. I treasure his friendship and hope the best for his career."

What God Wants to Hear is available to pre-order now, and fans can also hear the bonus track "Remove Every Veil" at Cain's official site.

Jonathan Cain, 'What God Wants to Hear' Track Listing

"Deeper Than Deep"

"Bold in Prayer"

"Rush Into Me"

"Have Your Way With Us"

"In Your Waters"

"What God Wants to Hear"

"Sanctify Segue"

"Sanctify"

"Fall Into You"

"This House"

"Can't Take My Eyes Off of You"

"Why I Breathe"

"Because the Blood"

Rock's Most Overshadowed Debuts From David Bowie's overlooked first album to Dave Grohl's pre-Nirvana record with Scream.

You Think You Know Journey?