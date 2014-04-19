John Lennon Mixed With Smash Mouth For Worst Mashup Ever

It seems that for every cool mashup -- see the 'Imagine' + 'Band on the Run' edition that went viral this week -- there is another one that is simply awful. That this particular awful one also includes John Lennon's signature hit only makes things worse.

Seems Neil Cicierega has combined the piano track from 'Imagine' with a super-slow accapella version of Smash Mouth's 'All Star,' titling the results 'Imagine All Star People.' More like imagine something that makes you want to shove sharp things in your ears.

Incredibly, we're not talking about this schlocky late-'90s band's first intersection with the Beatles. Smash Mouth's version of 'Getting Better,' originally found on 1967's 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band,' was featured as part of the 2003 live-action adaptation of 'Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat.'

That was almost as bad as Smash Mouth's earlier cover of 'I'm a Believer,' made famous by the Monkees. But nowhere near as bad, it's now clear, as 'Imagine All Star People.'