Of all the Beatles, John Lennon is the one with the most wayward solo discography.

Before his death in 1980, Lennon released only 10 albums, and three of those were experimental records made with wife Yoko Ono.

There's also a half-live album and an all-covers LP in this mix.

Plus, our list of John Lennon Albums Ranked Worst to Best includes the posthumous 1984 LP Milk and Honey, a sequel to 1980's Double Fantasy comeback that he was working on at the time of his death.

Together, these 11 works will forever define the most complicated Beatle.