Top 10 John Deacon Queen Songs

Even though "I Want to Break Free" is closely associated with Freddie Mercury, Deacon composed the song for 1984's The Works. Mercury barely concealed his gay lifestyle in the song's hilariously tongue-in-cheek video. But "I Want to Break Free" is John Deacon's creation and was a worldwide smash that almost everyone could relate to. Its message about freedom – be it personal, political, spiritual, etc. -- connected in almost every country except the U.S., where the video's cross-dressing humor was totally lost on MTV and other mainstream outlets, which promptly banned it. So much for the land of the free …